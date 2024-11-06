Black Sherif Fires Back At Shatta Wale For Saying That He Will End His Career

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has subtly replied to the comment by Shatta Wale.

To anyone at sea, the “On God” hitmaker has threatened to end the career of Black Sherif should the latter not mind how he deals with him.

Shatta Wale, whilst speaking in a Twitter space hosted by himself implored Black Sherif to surf the internet about how he has ended the careers of numerous artists.

Well, following his attacks, Black Sherif has subtly replied to the threats by Shatta Wale.

The musician took to his X, formerly Twitter page to write “I think confidence is an ever-ending act”.

Even though Black Sherif did not mention Shatta Wale’s name, his followers, and Ghanaians at large took to the comment section of his post to read meanings of what he said.