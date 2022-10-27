Singer, Black Sherif has warmed hearts on the internet after sharing a cute picture which captures himself, his mother, grandmother and two handsome brothers.

Ever since the talented and promising musicians made it into the limelight, he has rarely talked about his family and background.

This picture has given Ghanaians a clue about the singer’s humble background and how family-oriented he is.

As seen in the lovely family-themed photo, there is a young man around the same age as Sherif, a little boy, and two elderly women in scarfs.

The younger woman is believed to be Black Sherif’s mother known as Auntie Marie whom he has mentioned severally in his songs.

As for the older woman, it’s convincing that she’s the singer’s beloved grandmother.

Unlike many stars who desert their families after making it, Black Sherif has still kept his family closer despite his busy schedule.

Take a look at the picture below to know more…

