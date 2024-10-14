Multiple award-winner Black Sherif has joined the list of celebrities to speak against illegal mining popularly known as Galamsey.

During his performance at the Tidal Rave event hosted at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, the “Kwaku the Traveller” artist took a minute to share visuals of the damage wrought by galamsey.

Black Sherif is using his platform to raise awareness about the hazards of illegal mining, becoming the latest public person to voice concerns about the environmental damage it causes.

Watch his performance below:

Read some comments from fans

Official.yvonnee: “Wow ?? Now this is a real classy act… ????”

Tony_apo1: “Great job!!! Only the youth can save Ghana!!! For sure our fathers are failing us”

Ramco_electronics_gh: “God bless you sensible superstar??”

lins_unique_closet: “We all need to fight it together ????????????????”

Solarmrday_: “You most of the artist need royalties but let’s your good works speaks for you blacko o will and forever be a talented musician he doesn’t needs endorsements to advocate for this galamsey protest he doesn’t need parties to thrive he is the one …:killer wait”

Globalfusionist: “Been waiting on this as a champion of Konongo where Galamsey has devastated ?”