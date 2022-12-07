type here...
Black Sherif has exceptional talent and I'm his biggest fan - Akon
Entertainment

Black Sherif has exceptional talent and I’m his biggest fan – Akon

By Albert
Senegalese-American singer and record producer Akon has said he is a big fan of Ghanaian musician Black Sherif.

According to him, he admires the young artist’s exceptional talent and appreciates his desire to speak his heart out in his songs.

Speaking on BBC’s 1xtra, Akon intimated that when he first heard about Black Sherif, he was not sure about him until he listened to his song and said ‘wow.’

“I am a huge fan of Black Sherif right now. He reminds me of who I was when coming up. You can hear in his voice the pain, the struggle and the challenges….this is a ghetto kid who wants to get out. He is real,” he said.

Akon added that he had planned to sign Black Sherif to his record label, Konvict Music if no record label had put him on.

He added that aside from his exceptional talent, “Black Sherif is the voice of the youth in Africa.”

