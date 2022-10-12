BLACK Sherif mobbed as he re-visits alma mater Kumasi Academy

- Advertisement -

Black Sherif was given a presidential welcome when he re-visited his alma-mater Kumasi Academy.

This was the first time the 20-year musician was returning to school.

As a popular figure, he was mobbed and overwhelmed with students running helter-skelter and outdoing each other in a frantic bid to see, touch and interact with him.

Black Sherif was ushered into the school’s Assembly Hall where he accepted the honour to perform in front of a teeming student body.

The expression of joy on the faces of these students, teachers and the entire Kumasi Academy was pride. They felt pride in producing and nurturing a global star.

Black Sherif is currently studying at the University of Ghana.

Black Sherif has taken the global stage with his debut album The Villain I Never Was, which is out today via RBA / EMPIRE.

The album, The Villain I Never Was discusses Black Sherif’s trials and tribulations.

One of the songs on the 14-track album which has gained massive attention on the internet is “Oh Paradise”.

The song talks about his first love Clementina Konadu who died when she was just 17 years old in 2017 when they were both in SHS at Kumasi Academy.

Reports on the internet have it that Clementina died from cerebral spinal meningitis.

The singer had dreams of living his entire life with the late Clementina Konadu nicknamed Akua Thug Life but unfortunately, death shattered his dreams along the line.

