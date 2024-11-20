GhPageEntertainmentBlack Sherif Mocks Shatta Wale For Wearing Fake Boxer
Entertainment

Black Sherif Mocks Shatta Wale For Wearing Fake Boxer

By Mzta Churchill
#image_title

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has once again pulled the legs of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

The musician has subtly stated again that when it comes to the sense of fashion, Shatta Wale is not someone who could advise him.

Shatta Wale posted a picture of himself, and little did he know that he was wearing fake boxer shorts.

Instead of wearing Calvin Klein, Shatta Wale was seen wearing a white calvlein Klein.

Netizens did no take notice of the picture until Black Sherif posted it and captioned it for life is our life.

- GhPage
e9c8401b b8fb 4889 9e4f ba467ce6c17c
Join our WhatsApp Channel

TODAY

Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Accra
broken clouds
79.6 ° F
79.6 °
79.6 °
76 %
1mph
84 %
Wed
88 °
Thu
86 °
Fri
85 °
Sat
85 °
Sun
87 °
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways