Black Sherif Mocks Shatta Wale For Wearing Fake Boxer

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif has once again pulled the legs of dancehall musician, Shatta Wale.

The musician has subtly stated again that when it comes to the sense of fashion, Shatta Wale is not someone who could advise him.

Shatta Wale posted a picture of himself, and little did he know that he was wearing fake boxer shorts.

Instead of wearing Calvin Klein, Shatta Wale was seen wearing a white calvlein Klein.

Netizens did no take notice of the picture until Black Sherif posted it and captioned it for life is our life.