Following Black Sherif’s ex-girlfriend’s father’s accusation of having a hand in her daughter’s death – The mother of the musician has released a video to address the whole brouhaha.

According to Black Sherif’s mother, Clementina’s father should give her son a break because there was nothing serious between them as they were just kids by then.

She also argued that even Black Sherif didn’t mention his daughter’s name in his ‘Oh Paradise’ song which has brought all this controversy and it was his fans who linked Clementina to the song.

She pleaded with Clementina’s family to stop their attempt to mar her song’s album with unsubstantiated allegations.

The worried mother additionally begged Ghanaians who are trying to sabotage her son’s career to put an end to such evil attacks.

Father of Black Sherif’s late girlfriend speaks

The father of Black Sherif’s late girlfriend, Mr Clement Kofi Adu Bofour has accused the budding musician of having a hand in her daughter’s death because he dedicated his ‘Oh Paradise’ song on his ‘The Villian I Never Was’ to her.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Clement lamented over how Black Sherif is chasing clout with her late daughter’s name which he deems to be very insensitive.

According to the angry father, Black Sherif should formally present himself to the family or face disciplinary actions. READ MORE HERE