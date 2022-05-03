type here...
Black Sherif is likely to be a one-way artiste - Blakk Rasta
Entertainment

Black Sherif is likely to be a one-way artiste – Blakk Rasta

By Qwame Benedict
Blakk Rassta face off with Black Sherif
Black Rasta and Black Sherif
Radio presenter and Kuchoko legend Blakk Rasta has shared his view on the newest hitmaker Black Sherif aka Blacko stating that he is likely to be a one-way artiste.

In an interview with Frema on Citi TV’s Upside Down show, the former Zylofon FM employee advised Black Sherif to sit down and analyze the songs he’s releasing because they all sound too similar.

According to Blakk Rasta, the ‘Second Sermon’ hitmaker is currently attracting all of the attention in the music industry due to a particular grace that appears to be bestowed upon him.

He went on to say that there are many musicians in Ghana today who have written better songs than Black Sherif’s “Kwaku The Traveller,” but haven’t received the recognition they deserve due to bad luck.

Black Rasta then advised Black Sherif to experiment with other styles in order to demonstrate his variety and skill as an artist.

In the video below, you can hear Black Rasta.

What do you make of Blakk Rasta’s assertion?

    Source:Ghpage

