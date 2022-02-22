- Advertisement -

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has packed out of his manager’s house after he allegedly inked a deal with one record label identified as Empire.

According to DJ Slim who seems to know more about the relationship between Black Sherif and his manager, the two have been best of friends with the manager always spending lots of cash on him.

He went further to start that Blacko’s manager even gave him a brand new car a 2020 Tundra but in less than two months, he crashed the car.

DJ Slim went on to say that the former manager of Blacko could just walk into a footwear shop and just buy the musician 100 pairs of sneakers.

After all the narration from DJ Slim, he shared video evidence to back his claims calling on Blacko to come out and speak about the issue.

A part of the video also showed the moment where the 1st Sermon hitmaker packed out of the house his manager had acquired for him at Oyarifa in Accra without the knowledge of his manager.

Watch the video below: