type here...
GhPageEntertainmentBlack Sherif reveals how some industry people want to destroy his career
Entertainment

Black Sherif reveals how some industry people want to destroy his career

By Armani Brooklyn
Black Sherif
- Advertisement -

Talented Ghanaian promising rapper who performs under the stage name Black Sherif, has taken to his official Twitter page to lament over how some industry people want to destroy his career.

According to the rapper, he wants to hold a very deep conversation and vividly express himself over some issues but that he’s waiting for the proper time.

Hence, for now, he’ll just react with a ‘lol’ and scroll, urging his attackers to keep spitting on him while he keeps ignoring their attacks.

Clearly, Black Sherif has some deep revelations to make which will shake the industry when he drops them.

The “Second Sermon” hitmaker is just waiting for the appropriate time to crush all his enemies who have sworn to see to his downfall in the music industry.

He wrote;

“I really wanna talk. I swear to God I wanna talk. but the right time will come, I’m still waiting. For now, I’ll just “lol” and scroll. keep shitting on us, we’ll keep it rolling here too.

Prior to this post, Black Sherif had tweeted a couple of days ago that some people are so bitter about his early success in the music industry and want his career to be in loving memory as soon as possible.

Black Sherif is not the first young artiste to cry over the rot and pull him down syndrome in the music industry.

Just a few months ago, King Promise also hinted at dropping a series of disgusting revelations in the music showbiz industry after also suffering the same fate as Black Sherif’s own.

Source:GHpage

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

TODAY

Tuesday, November 9, 2021
Accra
broken clouds
82.8 ° F
82.8 °
82.8 °
83 %
3.5mph
75 %
Tue
83 °
Wed
82 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
86 °
Sat
85 °

TRENDING

Load more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2021 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News