Black Sherif Sadly Reveals The Death Of His Girlfriend
Black Sherif Sadly Reveals The Death Of His Girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Black Sherif
The second sermon hitmaker who has been ticked as the perfect replacement for Sarkodie as far as hiplife is concerned has sadly shared the death of his first girlfriend into the media space.

According to Balck Sherif, he’s still single because he cannot get over the death of his first girlfriend whom he loved with all his heart before her shocking demise which shattered his whole being.

Whiles speaking in an interview with Pulsegh, Black Sherif disclosed that the death of his girlfriend has really taken a part of him because he was looking forward to them becoming couples in the future.

Revealing the cause of the death of the love of his life, he recounted how an unknown transferable disease took their school by storm when they were still in SHS, resulting in her untimely death.

Black Sherif sobbed that she was unable to cope with the disease which led to her death and since then, he hasn’t had the desire to date anyone else.

He also advised the ladies who have been flooding his DMs with love proposals to put an end to that because he’s not ready for any form of amorous relationship and music, for now, is his girlfriend.

