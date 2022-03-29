- Advertisement -

The CEO of 3 Music awards Baba Sadiq has come out to talk about the success of the 2022 edition of the awards that saw a never before seen act on a stage in the history of Ghana’s entertainment.

On the day of the event during Black Sherif‘s performance, an artificial rainfall fell on him while on the stage which got the crowd shouting since this was the first time something of this sort had been seen.

After the show, a lot of people applauded the organisers of the show praising them for lifting the face of award organizing in the country while asking other award organizers to follow suit.

According to Baba Sadiq in an interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM, after he and his team were done with the initial plans the artiste they had in mind to get them the needed result was Tema-based rapper Sarkodie.

He went on to say that they began negotiating with Sarkodie and his management team in order to figure out the best way to carry it out.

After months of back and forth between the 3 Music Awards crew and Sarkodie’s management, it became clear that the two-time BET award winner would not be able to ascend the stage and carry out the plan.

Watch the interview below:

According to Baba Sadiq, he was unable to take the stage because Sarkodie’s management team, managed by Angel, informed them that Sarkodie would not be in Ghana at the time arranged for the awards, among other things.

On the night Sarkodie’s Happy day won him the Hiplife song of the Year and his ‘Rollies and Cigars’ also won him the video of the year.