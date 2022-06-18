- Advertisement -

Black Sherif has made it into the history books as the first Ghanaian artiste to cross 100 million streams on Boomplay – Africa’s most expansive music streaming and download platform.

This commendable feat puts the “Kwaku the Traveller” hitmaker at par with some A-list African stars including Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, Diamond Platinumz, Fireboy DML, Joeboy, Omah Lay and Rayvanny who have clocked and surpassed that milestone.

“Reaching 100 million streams on Boomplay in such a short time and being the first Ghanaian artist to achieve this feat is a big deal to me,” Black Sherif wrote as he shared this exciting accomplishment with his fans on social media.

The 20-year-old artiste, born Mohammed Ismail Shariff, gained mainstream recognition following the release of his hit songs “First Sermon” and “Second Sermon” in 2021.

This was after he had churned out songs like Money, Adea Kye, Ankonam, Cry For Me and Destiny which received little attention in 2020.

A remix of his “Second Sermon” featuring Burna Boy gave him further reach across Africa and beyond.

Black Sherif won the four awards at the 2022 3Music Awards, held in March 2022, including the Boomplay Breakthrough Act of the Year.

At the same event, he debuted a spectacular performance of his latest single, “Kwaku the Traveller”. The song skyrocketed him to African stardom and peaked at NO.1 on both Boomplay Ghana and Nigeria charts.