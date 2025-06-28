type here...
Black Sherif should take care of the lady who got pregnant at his concert- Rashad states

By Mzta Churchill

Ghanaian blogger and vlogger, Rashad has said that fast-rising Ghanaian musician, Black Sherif should take responsibility for the lady who got pregnant at his concert.

To anyone at sea, a young lady shared that she got pregnant after she attended Black Sherif’s concert last year.

The lady said that during the concert, she met a young man who f!ngered her after which they had s3x with her.

She claims it is 6 months now and she is pregnant for the guy who is nowhere to be found, asking for the opinions and prayers of Ghanaians.

Reacting to the issue, Rashad has said that Black Sherif should take responsibility of the pregnancy.

Rashad shared the opinion during the recent episode of his popular Rash Hour show.

The CEO of Gh Page believes that since it was at Black Sherif’s concert the incident happened, the musician should try and help the lady.

Meanwhile, Rashad’d comment was said in a jest.

https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1JHFYiLp2T/?
