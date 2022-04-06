- Advertisement -

Sonnie Badu, a Ghanaian gospel artist and preacher, has fast become the first cleric to predict that super talented Black Sherif will win a Grammy for Ghana although Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwiy have all tried their best.

According to the famed preacher, Black Sherif is a curse hence and it wouldn’t surprise him if he also breaks Ghana’s Grammy curse.

As we all know, aside from Rocky Dawuni who is a Ghana Reggae music star Rocky that received a nomination for the 2022 Grammys, none of our superstars was able to represent the country on the world’s biggest music stage.

Sonnie Badu’s positive prophecy follows Black Sherif’s massive successes with all his released projects most especially his most recent snaking new song dubbed “Kwaku The Traveller” which is doing wonders on the various music streaming platforms.

Sonnie Badu wrote on his IG page;

Breaking through the borders of Nigeria with music is not a joke. I’ve been here over 10 years and Nigeria is home for me when it comes to music.

I am very proud of you @blacksherif_ your music is a breath of fresh air. Remain humble and focused, come up with more bars and stay clean. Hopefully you can win a Grammy for Ghana music sometime in the future. #DrBadu

Apparently, many Ghanaians also share the same view with Sonnie Badu because Black Sherif is Ghana’s only Grammy hope for now.