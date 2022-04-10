type here...
Black Sherif’s ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ plays at NBA game in Dallas [Video]

By Kweku Derrick
Black Sherif
Black Sherif
Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ishmael Sherif, known by his stage name Black Sherif, continues to break boundaries with his latest hit song, ‘Kwaku the traveller’.

The song has travelled far and wide since its release on 31 March 2022, topping music charts in Ghana and Nigeria this past week. It’s currently the most-streamed song on platforms like Shazam.

The hit song was featured recently during the pregame between National Basketball Association (NBA) teams, Dallas Mavericks and Portland Trailblazers.

A video that has surfaced online shows the moment the tune was blasting through the speakers as players of both teams warmed up ahead of the game.

Watch the video below.

An audio slide of ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ has crossed one million plays within a week on Youtube and on Tik Tok, the challenge is on.

More than 20,000 videos have been uploaded showing TikTokers adding a twist to the challenge, making the song more popular across countries.

    Source:GHPage

