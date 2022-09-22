type here...
Black Sherif’s new banger ‘Soja’ receives massive reactions on social media

By Mr. Tabernacle
Black Sherif Soja
Black Sherif has done it again. He has set social media ablaze with his new banger titled ‘Soja’.

Killer Black is good when it comes to hitting and touching hearts with music.

He has a good track record of consistency and style. All the songs he has released even before he hit the spotlight are just bangers.

Each of his released songs is pleasing to the musical ear. The guy is a genius. He knows his craft and delivers on point.

‘Soja’ comes off as the third track off Black Sherif’s upcoming album ‘The Villian I Never Was’ which is scheduled to be released on 7th October 2022.

Blako’s ‘Soja’ has become an instant hit since its release as fans on social media have thronged in with their candid reactions.

Check Out some comments below:

Benjamin Kwakye commented; ‘Blacko has cracked the code. He mines his lyrics from the pits of his soul. Authentic, Emotional and Relatable. No music fails if it has these 3 features. Give Blacko a Grammy, already’.

NJI PROTUS: “African music is only getting better everyday if you love this improvement show love ?? ?”

Jonas de Dieu: “let’s applaud for this man for this masterpiece. he needs grammy. best African flow”

clement goodliving: “This song forms a spiritual dagger that will pierce through your soul than you ever thought possible. Aww Blacko!! Soja !!! ??????”

Franklin NanaQwame Lyrical: “I had goosebumps listening ? Damn! I can relate to this song from 1-Zs. Kwaku well done. Keep on letting our flag high ????????????????????????This is another hit ???????????????????????”

