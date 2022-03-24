type here...
“Black Stars are underachievers” – Jay-Jay Okocha says ahead of Ghana-Nigeria clash

By Albert
Nigerian football icon Jay-Jay Okocha has described Ghana’s national football team, the Black Stars, as underachievers.

According to him, although the Ghana team has produced some top players over the years, they have failed to lift trophies and achieve bigger things.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Gary al-Smith ahead of the World Cup Playoff match between Ghana and Nigeria on Friday, Jay-Jay Okocha said the Black Stars lack good team spirit.

Presenter: When you think of Ghanaian football, what comes to mind?

Jay-Jay: Flair. Underachievers. I know Ghanaians are so talented. They’ve always produced great players. But they have a problem coming together as a team. They may have ego issues and they lack good team spirit.

Speaking about his favourite moment of playing against Ghana, Jay Jay Okocha intimated that they have always been rivals.

Ghana will be looking forward to beating Nigeria in order to stand a chance of qualifying for the World Cup in 2022. On Friday, March 25, the Black Stars will host the Super Eagles in a cracker at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi at 7:30 pm GMT

