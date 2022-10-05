type here...
Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah, 33, retires from football
Sports

Black Stars midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah, 33, retires from football

By Albert
Kwadwo Asamoah, a midfielder for Ghana, has stepped up to the plate as a football agent.

The 33-year-club old’s career has been dormant since he left Italian team Cagliari in 2021.

After spending his formative years at Liberty Professionals in Ghana, Asamoah played for Udinese, Juventus, Inter Milan, and Cagliari for the whole of his professional career.

Kwadwo Asamoah thanked his agent, Frederico Pastorello, for the assistance in a social media post.

During his illustrious tenure at Juventus, Kwadwo Asamoah won six Italian Serie A championships, four Italian Cups, and three Italian Super Cups.

For Ghana, Asamoah played from 2008 to 2019.

He appeared at the AFCONs in 2008, 2010, 2012, and 2013.

The quick-footed wide player represented the Black Stars at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

