- Advertisement -

It pays to be good. If you have the means to help, offer a hand to persons who need it. You might reap the good seed.

Black Star and Leicester City player Daniel Amartey has earned the praise of Ghanaians after he sent a thank-you package to a man who helped him 10 years ago.

The Black Stars Defender has gifted a brand new Toyota Vitz to the man who gave the then-young football player mashed kenkey after learning he was hungry.

Sports journalist Saddick Adams broke the news as he posted a video of the car presentation to YouTube, which garnered reactions from online users.

The recipient was reportedly a neighbourhood coach who trained talents in their community, including Amartey.