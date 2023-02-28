type here...
Black Stars player Daniel Amartey buys posh car for man who bought him ‘Ice Kenkey’ over 10 Years ago

By Mr. Tabernacle
It pays to be good. If you have the means to help, offer a hand to persons who need it. You might reap the good seed.

Black Star and Leicester City player Daniel Amartey has earned the praise of Ghanaians after he sent a thank-you package to a man who helped him 10 years ago.

The Black Stars Defender has gifted a brand new Toyota Vitz to the man who gave the then-young football player mashed kenkey after learning he was hungry.

Sports journalist Saddick Adams broke the news as he posted a video of the car presentation to YouTube, which garnered reactions from online users.

The recipient was reportedly a neighbourhood coach who trained talents in their community, including Amartey.

    Source:GHPAGE

