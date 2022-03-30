- Advertisement -

There was merrymaking at the Kotoka International Airport when the Black Stars returned home following their World Cup qualifying match against Nigeria in Abuja on Tuesday.

The players were welcomed with rousing jubilation as footage uploaded to social media showed captain Thomas Partey being drenched in champagne.

The team arrived at 2am on Wednesday morning, just hours after a 1-1 draw with the Super Eagles of Nigeria to secure a spot at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif led the delegation that met the team on arrival at the airport with bottles of champagne, which were sprayed as captain Thomas Partey led his teammates off the Africa World chartered flight.

Ghana qualified on the away goals rule after the first leg ended 0-0 in Kumasi.