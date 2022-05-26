type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsBlack Stars squad for AFCON 2023 qualifiers out; key players missing
Sports

Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023 qualifiers out; key players missing

By Albert
Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023 qualifiers released
- Advertisement -

Some key players who have been mentioned in the news in recent weeks have not been included in the recent Black Stars squad for the AFCON 2023.

Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and even Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah were not included although they have been reports that they have switched nationality to play for Ghana.

Thomas Partey also misses out due to injury. However, regulars like Dede Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, and Jonathan Mensah have all been included in the squad.

Debutants include Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo, SV Darmstadt 98’s Braydon Manu, Bechem United’s Augustine Okrah and Hearts of Oak’s Afriyie Barnieh.

Full list of Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023:

Meanwhile, head coach Otto Addo has been maintained in his position alongside his assistants and Chris Hughton.

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 26, 2022
    Accra
    light rain
    82.8 ° F
    82.8 °
    82.8 °
    73 %
    2.7mph
    92 %
    Thu
    84 °
    Fri
    85 °
    Sat
    85 °
    Sun
    85 °
    Mon
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News