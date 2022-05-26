Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023 qualifiers out; key players missing

- Advertisement -

Some key players who have been mentioned in the news in recent weeks have not been included in the recent Black Stars squad for the AFCON 2023.

Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey, Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi and even Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah were not included although they have been reports that they have switched nationality to play for Ghana.

Thomas Partey also misses out due to injury. However, regulars like Dede Ayew, Mubarak Wakaso, Jordan Ayew, and Jonathan Mensah have all been included in the squad.

Debutants include Bristol City’s Antoine Semenyo, SV Darmstadt 98’s Braydon Manu, Bechem United’s Augustine Okrah and Hearts of Oak’s Afriyie Barnieh.

Full list of Black Stars squad for AFCON 2023:

Meanwhile, head coach Otto Addo has been maintained in his position alongside his assistants and Chris Hughton.