Last Monday, Coach Otto Addo announced his final squad for the 2022 World Cup.
The 26-man squad will represent Ghana at the Mundial in Qatar later in the month.
In this article, we will be looking at the date of birth of the 26-man squad that will be flying high on the prestigious flag of the country.
Goal Keepers
Lawrence Ati Zigi – 29th November 1996
Danlad Ibrahim – 2nd December 2002
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen – 8th February 1999.
Tariq Lamptey – 30th September 2000
Defenders
Dennis Odoi – 27th June 1988
Salisu Mohammed – 19th May 1999
Abdul Rahman Baba 2nd August 1994
Daniel Amartey – 21st December 1994
Joseph Aidoo – 29th September 1995
Alexander Djiku – 9th August 1994
Gideon Mensah – 18th July 1998
Alidu Seidu – 4th June 2000
Midfielders
Thomas Teye Partey – 13th June 1993
Elisha Owusu – 7th November 1997
Daniel Kofi Kyereh – 8th March 1996
Kudus Mohammed – 2nd August 2000
Salis Samed – 26th March 2000
Andre Dede Morgan Rami Ayew – 17th December 1989
Strikers
Daniel Afriyie Bernieh – 26th June 2001
Osman Bukari – 13th December 1998
Jordan Ayew – 11th September 1991
Iñaki Williams – 15th June 1994
Semenyo – 7th January 2000
Sulemana Kamaldeen – 15th February 2002
Kamal Sowah – 9th January 2000
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 8th March 2004
Meanwhile, Ghana’s first group-stage match will be against Portugal on 24th November at exactly 4 pm followed by Korea on 28th and then our arch-rivals Uruguay on 2nd December.
Credit: Saddic Adams – Angel FM sports