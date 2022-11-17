Last Monday, Coach Otto Addo announced his final squad for the 2022 World Cup.

The 26-man squad will represent Ghana at the Mundial in Qatar later in the month.

In this article, we will be looking at the date of birth of the 26-man squad that will be flying high on the prestigious flag of the country.

Goal Keepers

Lawrence Ati Zigi – 29th November 1996

Danlad Ibrahim – 2nd December 2002

Abdul Manaf Nurudeen – 8th February 1999.

Tariq Lamptey – 30th September 2000

Defenders

Dennis Odoi – 27th June 1988

Salisu Mohammed – 19th May 1999

Abdul Rahman Baba 2nd August 1994

Daniel Amartey – 21st December 1994

Joseph Aidoo – 29th September 1995

Alexander Djiku – 9th August 1994

Gideon Mensah – 18th July 1998

Alidu Seidu – 4th June 2000

Midfielders

Thomas Teye Partey – 13th June 1993

Elisha Owusu – 7th November 1997

Daniel Kofi Kyereh – 8th March 1996

Kudus Mohammed – 2nd August 2000

Salis Samed – 26th March 2000

Andre Dede Morgan Rami Ayew – 17th December 1989

Strikers

Daniel Afriyie Bernieh – 26th June 2001

Osman Bukari – 13th December 1998

Jordan Ayew – 11th September 1991

Iñaki Williams – 15th June 1994

Semenyo – 7th January 2000

Sulemana Kamaldeen – 15th February 2002

Kamal Sowah – 9th January 2000

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku – 8th March 2004

Meanwhile, Ghana’s first group-stage match will be against Portugal on 24th November at exactly 4 pm followed by Korea on 28th and then our arch-rivals Uruguay on 2nd December.

Credit: Saddic Adams – Angel FM sports