Black Stars striker Iñaki Williams has married his longtime girlfriend Patricia Morales

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams married his longtime Spanish girlfriend, Patricia Morales, in a beautiful and classy ceremony over the weekend.

The couple held their magnificent wedding ceremony at the Basilica of Begona, a historic and stunning location that added a touch of grandeur to their special day.

The ceremony was followed by a reception at the esteemed Palacio de San Miguel in Sodupe.

This elegant venue provided a perfect setting for the couple and their guests to celebrate their union in style.

The wedding was attended by close family and friends, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere amidst the luxurious surroundings.

Inaki Williams and Patricia Morales have been together for several years, and their wedding was a testament to their enduring love and commitment to each other.

Their union was celebrated with joy and admiration from fans and well-wishers, who shared their happiness through social media and heartfelt messages.

The newlyweds are now embarking on this new chapter of their lives, looking forward to a future filled with love and shared dreams.