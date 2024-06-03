type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsBlack Stars striker Iñaki Williams has married his longtime girlfriend Patricia Morales
News

Black Stars striker Iñaki Williams has married his longtime girlfriend Patricia Morales

By Mr. Tabernacle

Black Stars striker Inaki Williams married his longtime Spanish girlfriend, Patricia Morales, in a beautiful and classy ceremony over the weekend.

The couple held their magnificent wedding ceremony at the Basilica of Begona, a historic and stunning location that added a touch of grandeur to their special day.

The ceremony was followed by a reception at the esteemed Palacio de San Miguel in Sodupe.

This elegant venue provided a perfect setting for the couple and their guests to celebrate their union in style.

The wedding was attended by close family and friends, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere amidst the luxurious surroundings.

Inaki Williams and Patricia Morales have been together for several years, and their wedding was a testament to their enduring love and commitment to each other.

Their union was celebrated with joy and admiration from fans and well-wishers, who shared their happiness through social media and heartfelt messages.

The newlyweds are now embarking on this new chapter of their lives, looking forward to a future filled with love and shared dreams.

Join our WhatsApp Channel
Source:GHPAGE

TODAY

Monday, June 3, 2024
Accra
overcast clouds
85.2 ° F
85.2 °
85.2 °
67 %
2.2mph
96 %
Mon
85 °
Tue
85 °
Wed
85 °
Thu
84 °
Fri
84 °

Free Newsletter

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Yes! Subscribe
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016 - 2024 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways