- Advertisement -

Media personality Blakk Rasta has asserted that the camp of the Black Stars of Ghana has some sort of spiritual protection backing the players everywhere they go.

According to the 3FM presenter, on no occasion does the team go into the field of play without fortifying themselves with a fetish or charm.

Blakk Rasta made this unsurprising yet unconfirmed claim when a listener of his Taxi Driver drive time show sent in a text to confirm this circulating rumour.

ALSO READ: Thomas Partey threatened to leave camp after a teammate came in with a ‘juju’ man

In his response, the controversial journalist said the Black Stars camp “over the past few years always has a juju man on one side or a certain Christian spiritualist, or a certain Muslim spiritualist”.

Watch the video below

It would be recalled that the captain of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew was captured in a viral video sprinkling a white substance on the field before one of Ghana’s crucial matches in the 2021 AFCON.

Before sprinkling the powder on the field, Dede Ayew appeared to recite some incantations on the touchline before running into the field.

READ ALSO: “Juju player, I’m ashamed of you” – Nana Yaa Brefo slams Dede Ayew

The video triggered a hullaballoo on social media about the team’s alleged use of fetish in their camp after an abysmal performance and embarrassing exit from the 2022 AFCON in Cameroon.

Captain Smart, a broadcast journalist with Media General, even went as far as to allege that midfielder Thomas Partey threatened to leave camp after a senior player came with a ‘juju man’ to the camp.

According to him, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) pleaded with Partey to rescind his decision to quit the team for good because of the bad experience he encountered.

No Black Stars player brought ‘juju, mallams’ to camp – GFA debunks rumours

However, the Communications Director of the GFA, Mr Asante-Twum dismissed the claims. He described them as fabrications intended to dent the image of the team and the FA at large.