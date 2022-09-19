type here...
GhPageEntertainment"Blacks have benefited greatly from slavery" - Kofi Jamar
Entertainment

“Blacks have benefited greatly from slavery” – Kofi Jamar

By Albert
Ghanaian rapper, Kofi Jamar, believes blacks have benefitted greatly from slavery.

According to him, the likes of Michael Jackson wouldn’t have been discovered if not for the fact that his ancestors were sold into slavery.

Sharing a very controversial tweet, Kofi Jamar stated that Blacks need to admit that they have in most ways benefitted from slavery.

Despite all the ills of the inhumane selling and buying of human beings, Kofi Jamar believes rap music, RnB and pop culture wouldn’t have been birthed if not for slavery.

Kofi Jamar has since deleted the tweet and apologized to those it might have rubbed wrongly.

He wrote: I apologize for my tweet. My great grandfather, Prempeh the 1st was captured as a result of the colonial regime, I’ve been affected by what happened in many ways. All through The deed of slavery is wrong I can’t Deny the impact Blacks have had on the world today because of that

