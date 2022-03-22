- Advertisement -

The Black Stars squad for the 2022 World Cup qualifying play-off against Nigeria has finally been revealed.

The Ghana Football Association published the names on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, three days before the first meeting in Kumasi.

Head coach Otto Addo invited 27 players, including 4 goalkeepers, 9 defenders, 6 midfielders, 4 wingers and 4 forwards.

Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew is in the squad despite multiple reports claiming he has tested positive for coronavirus.

AS Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has finally accepted to play for the Black Stars after previously turning down two invitations.

South Africa-based goalkeeper Richard Ofori has made a return after recovering from a knee injury that forced him to miss the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.

Mohammed Kudus is also back after a fractured rib ruled him out of the Afcon.

Belgium-based duo Denis Odoi and Elisha Owusu as well as Hearts of Oak defender Elisha Owusu are the only debutants in the team.

Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey will captain the team in the absence of the suspended Andre Ayew.

France-based winger Kamaldeen Sulemana is injured and has not been included.

Ghana will play against Nigeria on March 25 2022 at the Baba Yara Stadium with the reverse fixture slated for Abuja four days later at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium.