Blackstars won’t qualify; Ghanaians have made me angry – Prophet Oja drops another doom prophecy (Video)

A Ghanaian pastor who predicted that the Black Stars would lose their first group game at the African Cup of Nations against Cape Verde and doom prophecy about Mohammed Kudus which backfired has emphatically stated that the Blackstars would be eliminated from the ongoing AFCON because Ghanaians have angered him.

Speaking in an interview with Kofi Adoma, Prophet Oja predicted that Ghana won’t make it to the next round of the football competition.



Prophet Oja’s latest doom prophecy followed after Ghanaians took to the internet to mock and ridicule him over his failed prophecy about Mohammed Kudus.

Before Ghana’s game against Egypt, Prophet Oja said that Ghanaians not to bank their hopes on the West Ham United attacker because he will underperform at the tournament.



He also added that Jordan Ayew will excel this year and urged Ghanaians to support him with prayers.

“Remember Jordan Ayew in prayer, this year God has put a big star on Jordan Ayew, the star is not Kudus.”

“If Kudus plays in the AFCON matches, he will be disgraced. In the spiritual realm, I saw him chewing popcorn on the pitch, and you need to be a prophet to understand the things I am saying”.

Shockingly, Kudus was the player who scored both two goals for Ghana.



