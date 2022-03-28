- Advertisement -

A video of Blackstars players training in heavy darkness ahead of their clash against the Super Eagles Of Nigeria has surfaced online and received mixed reactions from most Ghanaians.

The Blackstars’ squad together with the technical team landed in Abuja a few hours ago for the second leg of the World Cup playoffs.

Well, it can be recalled that when the Nigerian team came to Ghana, they bitterly complained about how we treated them like inferiors hence the new video has sparked the conversation about a possible payback.

Citing from the fast trending video, the Blackstars’ players can be seen training under total darkness at the Mooshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja where the game will be played.

Nigerians are more than confident that the Super Eagles will beat Ghana and qualify for Qatar 2022