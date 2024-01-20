- Advertisement -

In a sudden twist in the spiritual world with regards to the chances the Black Stars have in qualifying to the next stage of the competition, Rev. Mark Easteries Reinduff, has laid out a counter prophecy.

He did not emphatically state a win, loose or draw game for Ghana but he mentioned the Lord has revealed to him that there are two goals in the game which can be goals of the Black Stars of Ghana if they take their chances in the game.

He wrote;

?“There are only two goals in the match..Ghana must make sure their opponent shouldnt score a goal but rather score all the two goals..strong spiritual works demands”

This comes after Prophet Oja, who predicted that the Black Stars would lose their first group game at the African Cup of Nations against Cape Verde and the failed doom prophecy about Mohammed Kudus not shining in the second game against Egypt dropped yet another doom prophecy.

In a new prophecy he stated emphatically that the Blackstars would be eliminated from the ongoing AFCON because Ghanaians have angered with their backlash on social media because his doom prophecy about Kudus failed as reported by Ghpage.com.