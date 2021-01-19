Blakk Rasta finally speaks on his beef with Shatta Wale in a video

- Advertisement -

Blakk Rasta has detailed the root of his ”beef” with Dancehall act, Shatta Wale in his recent interview on Joy FM.

Speaking to George Quaye, the Reggae musician and radio presenter recalled that the bad blood between himself and Shatta was sparked by him playing one out of the 4 songs the latter had presented to him.

According to Blakk Rasta, among the 4 songs was a song titled Mama which resonated so much with him and he was one of the only people to help promote that song on the radio during Shatta’s Bandana days.

The Barack Obama wordsmith added that because he is not a Dancehall person, he didn’t like the other 3 songs but Shatta took offence and labelled him a hater.

“Shatta Wale got angry at me because I played only one song from the song collection he gave me.. He described me as a hater and bla bla bla.” Blakk Rasta submitted.

“So, after that, I called him about his beef with Stonebwoy and he got angry. So, I told myself that ‘Listen, if this guy can be disrespectful, I think that we can also be disrespectful’. Of course, these were thoughts from several years back. So, I decided that I will not deal with him at all. I won’t play your songs for you to say that you gave me 100 songs and I played one. So, I left him like that.”

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

Blakk Rasta details cause of his beef with Shatta Wale pic.twitter.com/svphljd9AJ — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 19, 2021

Blakk Rasta also brought up the Dancehall King competition back in the day between Shatta and Stonebwoy where he was one of the judges on the night.

He explained that after Stonebwoy took the crown for the night, he contacted Shatta later but the SM boss was furious and bashed him for being part of a staged competition just to ridicule him.

If Shatta can be disrespectful we can also be- Blakk Rasta pic.twitter.com/ExK08oFHKo — GhPage TV (@GhpageTv) January 19, 2021

The legendary Reggae artist stated that he is happy that Shatta’s career finally took off but the most of the music he received from the Dancehall act was noise.