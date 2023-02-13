- Advertisement -

Renowned Radio presnter and Reggae musician professionally known as Blakk Rasta took over social media trends about two weeks ago.

Following his ill-famed comments about Sarkodie’s feature on Bob Marley’s iconic ‘Stir It Up’ song believed to be fueled by anger, jealousy and envy.

As suggested by the Reggae superstar, Sarkodie allowed himself to be used as a desecration of Bob Marley’s legacy.

Following his negative and bitter submission about the collabo, a lot of Ghanaians including Nana Aba Anamoah who is a die-hard Sarkodie fan took to her Twitter timeline to take Blakk Rasta to the cleaners.

In one of her tweets, the astounding TV presnter didn’t mince words to describe Blakk Rasta as a covetous person who’s envious of the successes Sarkodie has chalked so far in his career.

And perhaps, he wanted to be the one on the feature and not Sarkodie whose considered the most successful African rapper of all time.

Following Nana Aba’s jab at Blakk Rasta, the musician launched a relentless trolling campaign against the GhOne Tv boss.

He even dragged Nana Aba’s baby daddy, Osebo The Zaraman into the whole fuss just to make ridicule her.

Mr Tabernacle, just like many people, has expressed disappointment in Blakk Rasta’s needless attacks on Sarkodie and Nana Aba Anamoah.

During an appearance in the studios of Kumasi-based radio station Asanteman FM 107.3, the professional events MC, award-winning blogger and renowned pundit described Blakk Rasta as a depressed person.

Speaking on live radio, Mr Tabernacle expressed his complete displeasure over Blakk Rasta’s sworn agenda to belittle Sarkodie’s verse on the collabo.

As expressed by Mr Tabernacle, Blakk Rasta’s uninspiring comments about the feature might discourage other international musicians who had plans of linking up with Ghanaian musicians to reconsider their decision because even our fellow countrymen are dragging one of their own down.

Listeners of the show hosted by Holy Stone who called to share their views about the whole brouhaha shared the same sentiments as Mr Tabernacle.

According to a majority of them, Blakk Rasta must render an unqualified apology to Sarkodie and Bob’s family as well as his management because his rants were uncalled for.