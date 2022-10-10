Blakk Rasta joins Media General

- Advertisement -

Abubakar Ahmed, affectionately known as a Blakk Rasta has officially joined Media General.

This new deal comes shortly after Blakk Rasta resigned from his former workplace, Zylofon FM owned.

Media General – the parent company of TV3 – also posted the flyers on its social media handles officially welcoming Felicia to the company.

In a post on Instagram, the company said: Comunicado Oficial. Welcome to Media General @blakkrasta. We’re happy to have you join us ?.

Meanwhile, the TV program the media fire brand is set to host has not been disclosed yet.