Backing vocalist Nana Ama has shared a sad story of how she is not making money from her talent despite helping some musicians in the country make hit songs in the past and even modern days.

According to Nana Ama who is the backing vocalist behind some popular songs in the early 2000s, all the work she did in the past was just pro bono and didn’t make any money from it.

Speaking with GhPage TV Rashad she narrated in the past all they thought about was showcasing their talents without thinking about money.

Sharing a recent example, she revealed that she worked on Blakk Rasta’s album ‘Timbuktu by road’ released in 2019.

She revealed that she did almost 90% of the songs on the album but in the end, she only received transportation money from him for all the work.

Nana Ama explained that she is now speaking out to draw the attention of industry players that backing vocalists in the country are suffering.

She went ahead to say that if truth be told most of the songs out there are made hit kind courtesy by them the backing vocalists but at the end of the day, the artiste takes all the praise forgetting that they had help from people.

The legendary vocalist added that what pains her most is the fact that these musicians fail to even acknowledge them when they mount stages to perform or win awards.