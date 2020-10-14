Blakk Rasta rains insult on Victoria Hamah for asking for his ban from radio

Reggae musician and presenter Blakk Rasta has descended into the gutters with former deputy communication minister Victoria Hamah after she asked that he should be banned from radio.

Her call come after Blakk Rasta made a comment on social media which she found distasteful to her brand as a former minister and the CEO of POWA.

She first asked that Blakk Rasta delete the post or she would take him on in the court of law but the presenter failed to delete the post and even referred to her as a sickle cell.

This comments angered Victoria Hammah who stated that Blakk Rasta had attacked her and as such needs to be penalized for his choice of words against her.

In a long post on Facebook she petitioned the GJA and other stakeholders to make sure that he isn’t left to go free.

But Blakk Rasta has hit hard at her again using some harsh words on her after calling for him to be punished.

He posted: “Desperate, cleptomaniac, $1million– thieving strategist Victoria Lakshmi Hamah is such a grumpy, buffoon of a loser.. What did you do for women than plan to steal $1million of Ghana money? Such a waste of a failed politician!”

See his post below: