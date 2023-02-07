Blakk Rasta and Nana Aba Anamoah’s beef has taken a new turn. The two personalities are not giving each other breathing space on Twitter.

Blakk Rasta following the Sarkodie-Bob Marley collaboration made some comments that angered Ghanaians and Nana Aba joined in to lash the presenter.

Rasta in a Tweet described the rapper’s verse on the track as a “desecration” of the reggae genre.

On the back of that, Blakk Rasta has been releasing a series of tweets aimed at throwing shots at Sarkodie and rubbishing everything he has worked for.

Nana Aba Anamoah waded into the conversation and gave a slapping reply to Blakk Rasta over his constant attacks on Sarkodie.

Nana Aba Anamoah sharply told Blakk Rasta to stay in his lane since he did not know better than those who gave the opportunity to Sarkodie.

According to her, Blakk Rasta was speaking out of pain and hatred for Sarkodie, which is why he has been launching a social media attack on him.

The GhOne TV presenter had to go into his English vocabulary arsenal and lash out at Blakk Rasta with jaw-breaking grammar.

Ghanaian reggae / Kuchoko artiste, dub poet and radio presenter have taken matters a bit higher as he drags Nana Aba’s baby daddy into the ensuing beef.

In the latest tweet by the 3fm Presenter, he asked Nana Aba to give him Osebo’s phone contact so he reaches out to him and borrow from him his kilt for the Bob Marley concert in May.

This tweet seeks to shade Nana Aba Anamoah that she ‘reduced’ herself to being in a relationship with a man who wears women’s clothes unashamedly in the guise of fashion.