Entertainment
Entertainment

Blakk Rasta ‘slaps’ Nana Aba again for using big vocabs on him

By Kweku Derrick
Blakk Rasta and Nana aba
After days of trading jabs on Twitter, Reggae musician Blakk Rasta seems not done responding to Nana Aba Anamoah after expressing her support for Sarkodie.

Blakk Rasta had earlier described Sarkodie’s feature on the remix of Bob Marley’s ‘Stir It Up’ as a desecration of the iconic singer’s legacy by caretakers of his estate.

In response, Nana Aba came to the defense of Sarkodie, using strong words like hogwash and inebriated to decry Blakk Rasta’s anger and criticism of the collaboration.

“You’re not the only human being on this planet who adores Bob Marley. You’re not wiser than the managers of his estate. This desecration placard you’re wielding makes you look rather inebriated than concerned. Sark was featured because he’s superb. DEAL WITH IT!, the ace broadcast journalist wrote.

“…and oh Blakkrasta stop hiding behind your so called claim of ‘desecration’ because it’s hogwash. Be bold enough to express your ire at the decision to feature Sark. You wanted it eh? Be bold enough to express your ire at the decision to feature Sark.” Nana Aba added.

Not too long after Nana Aba’s comments, Blakk Rasta hit back at her and dragged her baby daddy Osebo The Zaraman into their simmering social media feud.

Addressing the issue in an interview with Zionfelix where he analyzed the choice of words Nana Aba used during her first reply, Blakk Rasta said:

’Sarkodie’s issue came up and all of a sudden you showed up trying to scare me with your kindergarten vocabulary. Kindergarten vocabulary! Words that little children usually play with. That means that you don’t even know who Blakk Rasta is. When I see words like that, I laugh because for me, it is infantile.

“She put it at the end that I should stop hiding and that I’m not the only one who loves Bob Marley. She said I should stop hiding under the banner of desecration to fight Sarkodie. She said I am jealous of the fact that Sarkodie was chosen for the project and not me. She said I should deal with it. Do you know what that means?” he added.

    Source:GHPage

