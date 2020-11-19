Blame President Akufo-Addo if anything happens to me – Martin Amidu

Martin Amidu says Ghanaians should hold President Akufo-Addo responsible if any harm happens to him.

According to the former Special Prosecutor, threats of harm and death towards him have been reported to the National Security Minister.

“I tried to call Kan Dapaah, he didn’t pick it and I got a former national security advisor to contact him and tell him that, and I know the persons involved, I can name them but I reserve it for the meantime.

I put my life for the republic of Ghana and the president will be responsible for anything that happens to me.

“The intelligence is there and I called the minister of national security but he didn’t pick and I got a former national security advisor to speak to him and this fact is now known and I say that the president will be responsible for anything that happens to me,” he told Accra-based Citi Fm Thursday.

He added: “I’m a Ghanaian and I don’t fear anything and, as I said, to die in the cause of fighting corruption is what I started with President Jerry Rawlings on 31st December 1982 and I’m not going to leave it because some people think that they can threaten me. I don’t give a damn about that.

“If they don’t stop, I’ll respond. As to what I’ll do, I reserve that for myself but as I said, whatever happens to me, I lay my life for the republic of Ghana and the president has a constitutional duty to protect me.

I don’t need any security in my house or to follow me. And anybody who makes an attempt, he will have himself to blame”.

Mr Amidu resigned from office on Monday citing interference in his work by the President following his analysis on the Agyapa deal. Government has denied interfering in Mr Amidu’s work.

Mr Amidu was nominated by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as Special Prosecutor on January 11, 2018.

READ ALSO: Martin Amidu resigns as Special Prosecutor with immediate effect