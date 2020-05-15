LEO, Ghana's first virtual banker. Let's chat today!
Home Entertainment Blame NAM 1 for Joyce Blessing and husband's divorce - Afia Schwarzenegger
Source:Ghpage.com
Entertainment

Blame NAM 1 for Joyce Blessing and husband’s divorce – Afia Schwarzenegger

By Qwame Benedict
0
Joyce-Blessing-Dave-Joy-Afia-Schwar-Nana-Akuffo-Addo
Blame NAM 1 for Joyce Blessing and Husband divorce - Afia Schwarzenegger
- Advertisement -

Radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger known for her controversial talks and comments has called out Nana Appiah Mensah as the cause of Joyce Blessing’s divorce.

According to the presenter on her Youtube show, NAM is a curse to all the people he works with judging from the fact that nothing better comes out of anything he touches.

On her show, she explained that NAM 1 is the cause of Joyce Blessing’s divorce because the Gospel musician and her husband have been living happily before he came into the picture.

Also Read: Afia Schwar, EL & Lydia Forson come to the defence of Kidi amid Accra FM’s fracas

She went on to state that after Joyce Blessing got signed unto Zylofon Music, her lifestyle changed as she began to live a lavish life.

Afia stated that at first, Joyce Blessing was never going to the gym but because she wanted to look good for NAM 1 she started hitting that gym, and that was where her taste changed.

The self-acclaimed queen of comedy further revealed that not only did NAM 1’s bad luck follow Joyce Blessing but it followed other workers and signees sighting the likes of Shatta Wale and Michy, Bulldog and his wife as well as George Quaye who was brought on board to be the PRO of his now-defunct Menzgold.

Also Read: Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim (Video)

She further warned people who are closer to NAM 1 to be careful around him since anything he touches is a curse and would get destroyed.

Previous article‘It’s left with me and my God’ -Bernard Nyarko’s last words to his mother

Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

Subscribe

RELATED STORIES

Entertainment

‘It’s left with me and my God’ -Bernard Nyarko’s last words to his mother

RASHAD -
Bishop Bernard Nyarko's last words to his mother have finally been revealed by the mother in a new interview observed by Ghpage.com.
Read more
Entertainment

Video of Ace Hood jamming to Pappy Kojo’s song surfaces on social media

Qwame Benedict -
American rapper Ace Hood has been captured in a video that is fast going viral on social media jamming to Pappy Kojo's...
Read more
Entertainment

Joyce Blessing in a romantic relationship with her gym instructor

Qwame Benedict -
Gospel musician Joyce Blessing for some days now has been trending after it was revealed that her marriage is on the verge...
Read more
Entertainment

Afia Schwar, EL & Lydia Forson come to the defence of Kidi amid Accra FM’s fracas

Mr. Tabernacle -
Yesterday Afrobeats/Highlife singer, Kidi, was faced with an embarrassing situation when Accra FM show host Nana Romeo walked him out of interview...
Read more
Entertainment

My brand is bigger than Accra FM- Kidi hits back at Nana Romeo

Mr. Tabernacle -
Sensational Highlife/Afrobeats singer Kidi has taken a swipe at Accra FM's Nana Romeo for humiliating him on live radio for being late...
Read more
Entertainment

Kidi drops the first reaction after Accra FM presenter sacked him from a live interview

Mr. Tabernacle -
Afrobeat singer, Kidi yesterday had the most embarrassing moment of his life when Nana Romeo of Accra FM sacked him from a...
Read more

TODAY

Friday, May 15, 2020
Accra
scattered clouds
32 ° C
32 °
32 °
62 %
5.7kmh
40 %
Fri
31 °
Sat
31 °
Sun
31 °
Mon
31 °
Tue
31 °

Most Read

Lifestyle

Mother narrates how her 17yr old son impregnated his own younger sisters

RASHAD -
A Devastated mother has shared a sad story on social media to seek advice on what action to take to deal with...
Read more
Lifestyle

Bishop Obinim arrested by Ghana police after Ken’s exposé

RASHAD -
Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder and leader of International Godsway Church has been arrested by the police, Ghpage can confirm.
Read more
Entertainment

Video of the embarrassing moment Accra FM presenter sacked Kidi from a live interview

Mr. Tabernacle -
Afrobeat singer, Kidi had the shock of his life when he was blasted and sacked after showing up late for a scheduled...
Read more
Entertainment

Tracey Boakye welcomes second child- Drops baby bump photos

RASHAD -
Tracey Boakye, the popular Ghanaian actress has given birth to her second child, Ghpage can confirm. Tracey Boakye who...
Read more
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE

READ

Ghana Entertainment News
Richest Pastors in Ghana

CONTACT US

+233245475186
info@ghpage.com

© 2016-2020 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News