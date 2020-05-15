- Advertisement -

Radio and television personality Afia Schwarzenegger known for her controversial talks and comments has called out Nana Appiah Mensah as the cause of Joyce Blessing’s divorce.

According to the presenter on her Youtube show, NAM is a curse to all the people he works with judging from the fact that nothing better comes out of anything he touches.

On her show, she explained that NAM 1 is the cause of Joyce Blessing’s divorce because the Gospel musician and her husband have been living happily before he came into the picture.

Also Read: Afia Schwar, EL & Lydia Forson come to the defence of Kidi amid Accra FM’s fracas

She went on to state that after Joyce Blessing got signed unto Zylofon Music, her lifestyle changed as she began to live a lavish life.

Afia stated that at first, Joyce Blessing was never going to the gym but because she wanted to look good for NAM 1 she started hitting that gym, and that was where her taste changed.

The self-acclaimed queen of comedy further revealed that not only did NAM 1’s bad luck follow Joyce Blessing but it followed other workers and signees sighting the likes of Shatta Wale and Michy, Bulldog and his wife as well as George Quaye who was brought on board to be the PRO of his now-defunct Menzgold.

Also Read: Afia Schwarzenegger jubilates over the arrest of Obinim (Video)

She further warned people who are closer to NAM 1 to be careful around him since anything he touches is a curse and would get destroyed.