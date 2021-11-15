‘Blame your Sixth Form Economics teacher if you don’t understand digitised economy’ – Bawumia jabs Mahama

- Advertisement -

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has taken a swipe at critics, including former president John Dramani Mahama, who have decried the Akufo-Addo-led administration over its prioritisation on the digitalization of the economy.

Delivering a keynote address, he intimated that a digitised economy results in the massive growth of the various sectors of the economy.

According to Dr Bawumia, this skill of economic management should be understood by anyone who has studied Sixth Form Economics, hence they wouldn’t criticise the government’s approach to tackling hardship in the country.

“Ladies and gentleman, the digitised economy is a massive economy,” he stated at the 76th graduation ceremony of the Trinity Theological Seminary, Legon, on Saturday, November 13.

“That should be obvious to anybody who has done Sixth Form Economics and they should understand,” he added.

“But if you don’t understand that it is a massive economy, then you shouldn’t blame me. You should blame your Sixth Form Economics teacher.”

The Vice President’s comments come after his opponents threw a barrage of criticisms at him for reducing economic management to digitalisation.

It followed his address to students at the Ashesi University on Tuesday, November 2 on ‘Transforming An Economy Through Digitalisation: The Ghana Story’.