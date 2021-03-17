- Advertisement -

Broadcaster Oheneba Ntim Barima has granted an interview with GhPage TV and has gone deep into his fight with his former son Afari Duodu aka Bulgaria who is a blind historian.

The popular broadcaster and the blind historian have been having issues for sometime now with the Bulgaria accusing him of so many things.

Speaking with Rashad, Oheneba Ntim Barima revealed that Bulgaria showed him his true character after he started get money from people on social media.

According to him, he has been staying with him for the past 13 years after his parents neglected him at the school for the blind at a tender age.

He went on to say that Bulgaria is not who he claims he is in the eyes of people but rather he is a drunkard and likes woman.

Oheneba Ntim Barima revealed that his prodigal son pays almost Ghc 800 just to sleep with woman and even buys them laptops after he is done sleeping with them.

He went on to say that he was warned by so many people over how he relates with the blind historian but he took all those warning as a joke and he is now facing the consequences.

On how managed to know history, Oheneba Ntim stated that Bulgaria listens to radio a lot and as such knows a lot of current affairs.

But some of the things Bulgaria learnt them from him because he has been going around with him for a very long time for his shows and programmes.

On their fall out, he made mention that Bulgaria one day during an interview revealed he didn’t like Kwame Nkrumah because he killed Akyems.

So as a good a father he called him and warned him about making such statement during radio shows and that was were everything started with Bulgaria even describing him as a dictator.