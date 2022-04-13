- Advertisement -

A blind beggar’s conduct stunned a Nigerian woman after she gave him some of her hard-earned money only for him to fling it back at her.

The lady handed her hard-earned money to the blind beggar out of generosity, but the guy flung it back at her because he thought the money was bad.

After noticing that the lady had given her a bad note, the blind beggar hurled the money at her and argued with her over the money she had generously given her.

The lady, clearly enraged, questioned the blind beggar how he was able to tell the note wasn’t in good condition.

Watch the video below:

The lady donating the wondered how the blind man was able to tell that the money she gave out wasn’t good.