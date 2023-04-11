type here...
Blind man storms the market to propose marriage to his best friend whom he thinks is his girlfriend

By Armani Brooklyn
Blind man storms the market to propose marriage to his best friend whom he thinks is his girlfriend
A blind Nigerian man, identified as Obinna has finally mustered the courage to propose marriage to his long-time best friend whom he secretly admires and sees as his girlfriend.

In a TikTok video that has received a lot of love reactions, Obianna revealed that he knew Juliet before he got blind and that they have been best of friends for five years

.
When she had accommodation issues, he told her to move in with him and she has been taking good care of him ever since.

As seen in the video, the blind man and his friend, Hames, reached out to an online content creator, Theo Ayomoh before setting out to surprise his bestie at where she works.


Initially, Juliet refused to accept Obianna’s marriage proposal but she was convinced to just say YES or else Obianna will be disgraced.


According to Juliet, she has never loved Obianna and will never love him – She only sees him as a friend and she wants their relationship to remain as such.


Despite relaying this message to Obianna, he still insisted that he loves her and would love to marry her.


