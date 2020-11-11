Pastor Blinks, the Ghanaian man of God/actor who went viral a few weeks ago for shaving the private parts of his female church members is back again.

This time around, Pastor Blinks is serving cooked yam and Kontomire stew as communion to his church members and has been captured on video.

SEE ALSO: It’s a divine direction from God-Pastor who shaved the pubic hair of female members of his church

In the video which is also going viral, Pastor Blinks is seen dipping the yam into the stew and dropping it into the mouth of his congregation one after the other.

All this while, his singers could be heard singing the popular song which is mostly sang by churches doing communion service.

Watch the video below

Pastor Blinks now serves Pona and Kontomire stew as communion in church ? pic.twitter.com/FR1aJpTUbw — RASHAD (@RashadKojo) November 11, 2020

Pastor Blinks is notorious for doing strange practices in church and capturing it on video. He was one time spotted removing the panties of his female church members during service.

He was also seen bathing in a barrel and giving the water used to bath to his congregation to bath.

Recently he went viral for shaving the private parts of his female church members during church service.

SEE ALSO: Video:The movie is not to disgrace Christians but Expose Fake men of God – Pastor Blinks Movie Director

Initially he admitted it was all acting. He said he staged it all to draw attentions to fake pastors and their activities.

But strangely, he is insisting after the last video went viral that it’s all real. He claims to be a genuine man of God with church branches.