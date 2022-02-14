“So you blocked me to post that stupid girl” – Lady in tears after finding out her boyfriend posted another girl as his Valentine

- Advertisement -

A lady has been served with a hot breakup notice after finding out his boyfriend posted another girl on his status as his Valentine.

In an emotional video that has surfaced on the internet, the disappointed and devasted lady can be seen crying and raining heavy curses on his boyfriend.

Clearly, it’s obvious the lady knows about the girl her boyfriend has posted as his Valentine.

Well, a lot of people in romantic relationships are going to be left heartbroken by the end of today.

Check out the video below to know more…