Blogger humiliated by Nana Aba during an audition speaks
Blogger humiliated by Nana Aba during an audition speaks

By Qwame Benedict

Journalist Albert
- Advertisement -

Blogger ‘Journalist Albert’ whose video went viral on social media after Nana Aba Anamoah humiliated him during the audition of the Next TV star has come out to tell the world what happened at the premises.

According to the blogger, after the humiliation by award winning broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah, Serwaa Amihere and Bridget Otoo, things got worse as some workers of GhOne started calling him a thief.

He stated that he bought the forms and did everything that was supposed to be done by anyone who wanted to be auditioned.

After the encounter with the three media personalities, he was leaving only for one woman to stop him to question why he failed to apologise to them but things got worse from that side.

Read his full report below:

Journalist Albert
Journalist Albert 1
Journalist Albert 2
Journalist Albert 2
Source:Ghpage

