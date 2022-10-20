type here...
Blogger Phylx Akakpo And Wife Welcome Their First Child
Entertainment

Blogger Phylx Akakpo And Wife Welcome Their First Child

By Mr. Tabernacle
Celebrity Blogger, Artiste/ Brand Manager and Influencer, Phylx Akakpo known in real life as Felix Akakpo Dzefe and his beautiful wife, Eunice Mensah have announced the birth of their first child.

The announcement was made via the blogger’s Instagram page on Thursday with a couple of pictures showing the baby bump during pregnancy.

The information available to us confirms the blogger’s America-based wife gave birth to a bouncing baby boy somewhere last week in New Jersey.

Blogger Phylx Akakpo, who handles PR for Songstress Becca, comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger, Rapper Givtti Shandon as well as event brands like Ghana Entertainment Awards USA, African Most Beautiful USA, Luxury Beach Resort and more has been in America over the summer covering Ghanaian community events with the latest one being the premiere of Red Carpet movie with Jackie Appiah and Roselyn Ngissah in New York.

Other events include Kelvynboy at Ivory in the City, Stonebwoy at Tecno Mobile Global Launch, Shatta Wale and Wiyaala at the SummerStage, African Most Beautiful USA, and the prestigious Ghana Entertainment Awards USA among others, with all these Ghanaian community events happening in the United States.

Phylx Akakpo tied the knot with his long-time sweetheart, Eunice, on Saturday, July 24, 2021, in a beautiful ceremony in Cape Coast with family, friends and industry players. Children are indeed blessings and as the couple welcomes their first child, we wish them the best in Life.

Congratulations to the latest parents in town!!!

