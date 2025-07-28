type here...
Politics

Blood will flow at Akwatia if Mahama fails to talk about Ablekuma violence- NPP MP

By Mzta Churchill

Hon. John Ntim Fordjour, a Member of Parliament for Assin South on the New Patriotic Party ticket, has threatened violence ahead of the Akwatia bye-election.

Speaking in a recent interview, Hon. Ntim Fordjour expressed worry over the president’s reluctance and nonchalance regarding the Ablekuma North re-run election.

According to the Hon. Member of Parliament, he and the NPP had anticipated a positive response from the president, however, it looks like the president is never going to address the issue.

Hon. Ntim has threatened that history might repeat itself at the Akwatia by-election, but this time, in favor of the NPP.

He stated emphatically that “there will be bloodshed in Akwatia if Mayama fails to act on the Ablekuma by-election violence”.

