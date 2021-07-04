Bloody: KNUST students injured, properties destroyed in Conti-Katanga clash (Video)

- Advertisement -

Conti and Katanga, known for the infamous students’ rivalry, have once again involved in a chaotic brawl that has left scores of students injured and properties destroyed.

The unfortunate incident that happened at the Great Hall on Sunday, July 4, 2021, saw members of the two most popular halls on the KNUST campus, Katanga and Conti going berserk.

The incident occurred during a vetting process for the Students Representative Council, SRC elections, held at the Great Hall of the University.

Deep throat source tells Ghpage, that one gentleman believed to be part of the management team of an aspirant from Conti upon ‘Kantangees’ arrival at Great Hall amidst processions caused the sudden chaos after blocking them from entering the Hall.

“When the ‘Katangees’ arrived, there was some sort of confusion between them and the Continentals. One gentleman believed to be part of the management team of an aspirant from Conti was preventing the ‘Katangees’ from entering the Hall. This caused the first chaos between the two sides.”

It is believed that Katangees’ suspected the said young man was from Conti, and allegedly beat him up for blocking them from entering the Great Hall with their procession.

Our source further mentioned that the fight which took a second leg came about when the Electoral Commission decided to suspend the vetting due to the riotous nature of the two factions.

It is believed that some students threw broken bottles, knives and other weapons that are presumed to have injured some of the individuals present.

It also reported that the said management team member of the candidate had a bottle in his possession that broke and cut his fingers and other parts of his body, injuring him during the dispute.

Security personnel on campus have restored cool to prevent further destruction of the school’s property and others from injuring themselves.