Bloood covenant goes wrong as lady starts going insane after cheating on her boyfriend (Video)

A young Ghanaian lady believed to be in her early 20s is currently suffering from spiritual attacks after cheating on her boyfriend.

According to the lady who made an appearance on Oyerepa FM’s Oyerepa Afutuo show, she was coerced into doing a blood covenant by her now ex-boyfriend.

As alleged by the lady, her boyfriend made her curse herself to death if she ever cheated on him.

But when it got to his turn to swear to never cheat on her, he refused.

Years after their blood covenant, the guy refused to fulfil his financial responsibilities forcing her to cheat on him.

Now, she’s suffering from mental breakdowns and also terribly ill which she fears might cause her death.

She appealed on live radio for spiritualists to come to her aid because she’s slowly dying within.

Watch the video below to know more…